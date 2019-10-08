Win an all inclusive holiday to the Maldives T&Cs

Embark on an unforgettable holiday! Picture: Heart

Rules:

- The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword HOLIDAY to the following radio station shortcode - 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 15:00 on Tuesday 8th October 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 18:00 on Friday 11th October 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, an eligible winning Entrant will be selected at random from all entries and will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. If the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition. The winning Entrant’s guest must also be 18 or over.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 6 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

11. The winning Entrant’s guest must also meet Global’s eligibility criteria, namely that they are not excluded from entering Global’s competitions as per the general competition terms and conditions.

Prize:

12. The prize is a 7-night Club Med ‘standard package’ all-inclusive holiday in Kani, The Maldives for 2 adults (18 years or over), including return economy flights and transfers in the Maldives.

13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

14. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- The prize is for 7 nights’ accommodation for two adults (18 years and over) in a Superior Room, twin or double subject to availability

- Return economy flights from a London airport, subject to availability

- Group bus or taxi transfer to and from the airport in the Maldives

- All meals are included as part of the standard package: breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks inside the Resort from the hotel’s 2 restaurants

- All drinks included as part of the standard package from the hotel’s 2 bars

- Kayaking, sailing, snorkelling are included as part of the standard package

- Travel between the winner’s home and the airport is not included

- The prize does not include any alternative premium room types; meals or snacks outside the Resort; A la carte dishes from the restaurants; Premium drinks including premium sprits and Champagne from the hotels 2 bars; Land and water sports not listed above (these are charged at an extra cost); Spa treatments not included; Excursion services can be booked at an additional cost

- It is the responsibility of the winner to arrange relevant visas

- Travel insurance is not included

- The prize is valid from Saturday 19th October 2019 to Saturday 24th October 2020 inclusive

- The prize cannot be redeemed over the following blackout dates:

- 19th Oct to 3rd Nov 2019

- 21st December 2019 to 5th Jan 2020

- 8th February to 8th March 2020

- 4th April to 3rd May 2020

- 4th July to 31st August 2020

- This prize is open to residents of the UK, except employees of Club Med SAS, Global Media and Entertainment, Global Charities and their families, agents, partners or anyone else professionally associated with the competition.

- The holiday will be confirmed via email with the sending of a sales agreement, this will outline the details of the holiday. If you, as the winner, decide to cancel your holiday after the booking is confirmed, your holiday cannot be deferred and cannot be recouped. Once the holiday has been confirmed, the date of departure and the destination chosen are final and definitive. No modifications to the date of departure and/or the destination by the winner will be accepted when the confirmation has been sent.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.