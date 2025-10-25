Win £30,000 with Heart: How to enter

25 October 2025, 17:33 | Updated: 25 October 2025, 17:53

Win £30,000 with Heart
Win £30,000 with Heart. Picture: Heart

By Howard Banks

Here's how you can win £30,000 with Heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've already made two weekend winners £30,000 richer and you can join Natalie and Brian to be our third! We're giving you another chance to win a huge £30k to spend on whatever you want!

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform, which you can also access through the Global Player app. Alternatively, you can enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to enter. You are playing across participating Heart stations. All the rules are here.

But you've got to be quick, you need to get your entry in before 5pm on Saturday 1st November and must be available to answer your phone at that time if you want to get involved.

Enter Heart competitions on Win+

Play Heart Bingo

Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart 70s
Heart 80s
Heart 90s
Heart 00s
Heart 10s
Heart Dance
Heart Musicals
Heart Love

Trending on Heart

At the 2001 VMAs Britney Spears walked on stage with a Burmese python on her shoulders.

The true story of Britney Spears’ famous snake dance: "It was really risky"

Showbiz

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

Showbiz

“I woke up the next morning, and that picture of me in the dress was on the front page of every newspaper,” Geri remembers.

Incredible story behind Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress: "It was a tea towel"

Showbiz

The 21-year-old made her live singing debut on Friday night at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street as her famous dad watched on.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, 21, makes surprise singing debut

Showbiz

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Married at First Sight

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures.

Pizza Hut closing 68 UK restaurants - full list of locations shutting down

Lifestyle

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

TV & Movies

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

Married at First Sight

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Married at First Sight

Footballers' Wives may be making a comeback

Footballers Wives reboot revealed as show tipped to return

Showbiz

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Showbiz

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model

Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more

Showbiz

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Showbiz

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed

Showbiz

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

Showbiz