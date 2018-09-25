13 Year Old Charged After Police Chase In Yorkshire

A 13 year old boy has been charged with dangerous driving after a police chase in West Yorkshire on Monday.

Police say a Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been taken during a burglary in Shipley, was driven at speeds of up to 100mph before being stopped with a stinger in Bingley.

A 13 year old boy has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and burglary.

Another teenage boy, who is 16, has been charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft. Both boys are due to appear before Bradford magistrates.