15 year old dies following Rotherham crash

29 April 2019, 13:25 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 13:28

Police

A teenage boy critically injured after being hit by a car in Rotherham earlier this month has died in hospital.

15 year old Ryan Durkin was walking along Brinsworth Lane at around 11pm on Friday 19 April when he was hit by a car which then drove off.

A short time after he was hit by another car travelling in the same direction.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he was in a critical condition. He passed away over the weekend.

A 24 year old man is being held by police in connection to the collision. He's currently charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

