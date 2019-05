16 year old stabbed in Huddersfield

Four people have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in Longwood.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Prospect Road at just after 11pm on Tuesday night.

A 16 year old was taken to hospital with stab wounds and is said to be in a stable condition.

Two 14 year old boys and a 17 year old were arrested at the scene as well as a 48 year old man.