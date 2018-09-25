17 Arrested In Sheffield Action

17 people have been arrested after a day of action in Sheffield.

Knives, drugs and fake guns were also seized from homes.

Officers executed six warrants across the city, with eight people arrested from those properties on suspicion of drugs offences.

At one warrant in the Manor area of the city, nine knives were seized along with three imitation firearms

Quantities of cannabis and suspected cocaine were seized during the warrants.

Seven wanted people were also located and arrested by officers across the district, including one 24-year-old man who was wanted in connection with burglary and a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a Section 18 wounding – both are now in custody.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after being found with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

Supported by Roads Policing officers, Sheffield also seized four vehicles for having no insurance and one vehicle was seized for having no tax.

Tickets were also issued to motorists for using their mobile phone while driving, as well as having no insurance or MOT.

Superintendent Shelley Hemsley from Sheffield said: "We’ve seen some really positive results from our proactive work across the city today, with a high number of people arrested in connection with serious offending including Class A drugs offences and violent crime.

"We’ve also seized a number of dangerous weapons, which could be used in criminality or to cause harm and injury to others, which is a key part of making our communities safer.

"This weekend’s incidents across the city must have come as a shock to many living in Sheffield and I appreciate that many of you will be concerned.

"I hope the significant action taking place across our city today to identify individuals suspected of being involved in crime, and the seizure of weapons, reassures the public that we are absolutely committed to tackling crime in Sheffield, and apprehending those who would cause harm to our city with their criminality."

If you have information about anyone committing crime in your area, or have concerns, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.