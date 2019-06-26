Crash victim suffers serious injuries

26 June 2019, 11:31 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 11:34

Police

A 20 year old's in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Halifax.

Officers were called at 11.18pm to a report a silver Subaru Impreza car had been in collision with a bridge wall on Godley Road, at the junction with Godley Branch Road.

The vehicle had been travelling in the direction of Stump Cross.

They say the man was a passenger in the car.

A driver and two other passengers were also taken to hospital.

The road's been closed while emergency services attended at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle or the collision is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it using the 101 online chat, quoting log 1947 of 25/6.

Area

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William would 'fully support' children if they came out as gay or lesbian

UK & World

Police

Seven year old attacked by teens in Grimsby

Local News

'Abducted' wife of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen may have been killed, say police

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Adrian Edmondson

How old is Ade Edmondson, when did he marry Jennifer Saunders and who does he play in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from

Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

TV & Movies

Elma has spilled the beans on islander Danny Williams and she reckon he faked it with Yewande

Love Island's Elma claims Danny 'is playing a game' following Yewande dumping drama

TV & Movies

Critically-acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 3 and is the show on Netflix?

TV & Movies

David is on a fishing trip with Guy Richie in Iceland

David Beckham strips down and reveals TWO new tattoos on lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

Celebrities

Snow Patrol have pulled out of Glastonbury as pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny McDaid needs immediate surgery.

Why did Snow Patrol cancel Glastonbury?

Music