21 Year Old Killed In Sheffield Crash

A 21 year old's died - after a crash in the Parsons Cross area of Sheffield.

It happened early yesterday morning.

Police say at around 4am, it is reported that a silver Saab 95 was travelling along Southey Green Road, in the direction of Elm Lane, when it was in collision with a set of railings near to the Church on the Corner.

The driver of the car, a 21 year old man, suffered significant head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A passenger was also travelling in the vehicle - but they didn't get hurt.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, please call 101 quoting incident number 410 of 1 January 2019.