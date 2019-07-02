3 injured in crash near Wakefield

2 July 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 11:47

Police

One person's in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Woolley and two others have minor injuries.

The collision happened on Monday afternoon at the crossroads of Woolley Edge Lane, Haigh Lane and Intake Lane.

West Yorkshire Fire Service say they rescued one adult trapped in the car and that a child was also involved and taken to hospital.

Police say the crash involved a blue Skoda Fabia and a white Iveco box van.

They're looking to speak to anyone who may have seen it happen.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fourteen dead in Russian submarine fire

UK & World

Tottenham sign Tanguy Ndombele for £65m from Lyon

Sport

merseyside police

Man dies in Ossett Park

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase

Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from? Here's where to get the Love Island host's look

TV & Movies

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

Arabella has defended her former partner

Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan

TV & Movies

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef

Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Celebrities

Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship

Love Island's Arabella Chi: 'Michael was put off by 'immature' Amber'

TV & Movies