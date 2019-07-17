3 year old hit by car in Sheffield

17 July 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 11:38

Generic Police Pic

A three year old boy has got two broken legs after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The collision happened just before 6.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 16 July on Stadbrooke Drive in Sheffield.

It's believed the little boy was walking down the road with his mother when he stepped out into the on-coming traffic.

The driver of the car stopped and spoke to the boys mum and police say they don't think they were driving inappropriately or dangerously.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle opened up to Pharrell Williams

Meghan Markle appears to address negative reports for the first time at The Lion King premiere

Royals

Hashem Abedi: Brother of Manchester Arena bomber being extradited to UK

UK & World

Buy A House

Bradford's BD1 named as best postcode for investors

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The supermarket will offer the amazing discount when customers spend a set amount

Here's how you can get 10p off every litre of fuel at Sainsbury's

Lifestyle

Hannah specialises in yoga moves for new mums

Yoga expert reveals 8 easy postpartum poses for new mums

Lifestyle

A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV

'Disgusting' viral video shows passenger using BARE FEET to control aeroplane touch screen TV

Lifestyle

Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards 2005

New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Celebrities

Disney are reportedly in talks with Dunkirk star Harry Styles to play the film's heartthrob Prince Eric.

Harry Styles in talks to play hunky Prince Eric in Disney's Little Mermaid remake

Celebrities

Anna and Jordan got very 50 Shades Of Grey last night...

Love Island fans convinced TWO couples had sex last night as Anna and Jordan got kinky in the Hideaway

TV & Movies