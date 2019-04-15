30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster

15 April 2019, 07:55 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 07:57

Hillsborough football ground

Liverpool will fall silent for a minute today to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans lost their lives at the FA Cup semi-final match on April 15 1989.

A minute's silence will be held across Liverpool at 3.06pm, the time the match was stopped.

Flags on civic buildings will be flown at half mast and the bells of the Town Hall will toll 96 times.

Images of the victims printed on banners, along with the words Never Forgotten, have been put on display at the front of St George's Hall in the city.

From Monday morning, 96 lanterns with lit candles will also be displayed on the steps of the hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects and leave tributes.

Sheffield Wednesday are holding a memorial service at the ground.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Is Tiger Woods' Masters triumph the greatest sporting comeback in history?

Sport

Environmental activists block parts of central London in climate change protest

UK & World

tape

Two die in crash in Cudworth

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Showbiz

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

BGT masked magician

Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

TV & Movies