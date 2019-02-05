5 People Arrested In Leeds

5 February 2019, 06:34 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 06:36

Police

Police have urged paedophile hunters not to confront suspected child abusers after five people were arrested on suspicion of falsely imprisoning members of the public.

Three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of assault, public order offences and false imprisonment, West Yorkshire Police said.

The arrests were made in the Leeds area yesterday.

A police spokesman said anyone with concerns about child abuse should report suspected offences to officers.

He said: "Protecting children from abuse is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police and we would encourage members of the public to report any concerns about illegal internet activity of potential child abusers to us so that we can deal with it.

"We are also concerned about the activities of online child abuse activist groups and their exposure activity in confronting persons they have identified.

"We urge members of such exposure groups not to carry out this activity and instead to report suspected offences."

Police said the arrests were made in relation to alleged offences in the Wakefield area on August 11 and in Leeds on January 13.

The five arrested people have been released on bail and inquiries are continuing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police searching for missing student Daniel William find body in university campus lake

UK & World

Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton: The Duchess of Cambridge debuts new look in green Eponine London dress and LK Bennet boots as she visits London schools

Royals

Jose Mourinho accepts one-year prison sentence for tax fraud, but will not serve time in jail

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News