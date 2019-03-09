A survey says we have £10 a day to spend

9 March 2019, 08:12 | Updated: 9 March 2019, 08:16

People living in Yorkshire and The Humber have just £319.36 of disposable income each month, according to a study.

A survey's found we have just over £10.50 a day.

The recent poll, commissioned by Salary Finance, found that after paying out for their rent and mortgage, utility bills, food and other living expenses, just a small amount of "spare" cash is left over for the lighter things in life.

It also emerged that for those who do have some more left at the end of their month, eating out is the most popular way to spend it, along with putting some away towards a holiday and new clothes.

