Abuse Convictions

16 October 2018, 12:21 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 12:22

Child Abuse

More than 3,200 offenders were jailed for child sexual abuse last year.

That's according to Home Office figures.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion got hold of the figures to highlight the "truly staggering" scale of child abuse, with 3,234 offenders jailed in 2017, 20 of them for life.

"In 2017 alone, 20 people received life sentences for truly abhorrent offences," she said.

"Let us remember that for every crime, there is at least one child whose life has potentially been destroyed.

The data also shows 1,843 were put behind bars for between one and five years and 300 were sentenced for more then 10 years.

But the Labour MP said the figures "only tell part of the story".

And she says there is still so much work to be done to prevent it.

Ms Champion is calling for a law to give a "Victim's Offer" - so everyone can get the help and support they need.

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of UK's most prolific paedophiles Matthew Falder has sentence cut by 7 years

The £702m energy deal that is good news for the environment

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay 'overspent on campaign to beat Nigel Farage'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News