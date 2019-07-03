Animals are dumped every 6 minutes in Summer

3 July 2019, 13:15

Golden retriever.

The RSPCA's warning an animal's dumped every 6 minutes in Summer.

The oldest and biggest animal welfare charity in England and Wales is expecting to see a huge rise in calls about abandoned pets, often dumped in boxes, thrown in bins or left on the side of roads.

Last summer more than two thousand 3 hundred were reported as abandoned in Yorkshire.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA’S Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: 'Sadly, we see a dramatic increase in the number of animals abandoned in the summer. From unwanted newborn kittens and puppies dumped in boxes and bins, exotic pets cast aside or horses abandoned in someone else’s field, dumped like rubbish.

'There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way and we would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact us or other charities for help. Our pets are sentient beings and great companions who rely on us for their health and happiness so dumping them like an old mobile phone or a piece of rubbish should never be the answer.

'The peak in animals being abandoned in the summer puts a massive strain on our inspectors, animal centres and branches who are left picking up the pieces when an animal is dumped.”

'It is not clear why the figures rise so dramatically in the warmer months but it may be that abandoned animals are more visible when people are out and about, that people feel less guilty about leaving them alone when the weather is warmer or even that some people dumped their pets when they go away on holiday and have nowhere for them to go.'

