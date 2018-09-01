Another Northern Train Strike

1 September 2018, 08:13 | Updated: 1 September 2018, 08:16

Train on tracks

There's another strike on Northern Trains today.

Members of the RMT union are walking out for the second Saturday in a row.

It's in a row over driver-only operated trains and the role of guards.

Some trains from the North East are expected to be affected.

Northern said "very few" trains would be running before 9am and after 6pm.

People heading to see Britney Spears perform in Blackpool this evening are being warned they face disruption.

Those travelling to Bingley Music Live festival near Bradford, Hull Freedom Festival, Chester Races Ladies' Day and Beverley Races will also be affected.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Unfortunately, on some routes, we aren't able to run services, while others have a limited service. On those routes where we are able to operate trains, we expect all services to be extremely busy. We also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren't running."

The strike is the second of six 24-hour strikes planned for consecutive weekends until September 29.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Janbaz Tarin: Man in court over murders of daughter and mother

Sadiq Khan giant balloon: London mayor bikini blimp takes to the skies

Anthony Joshua wants Deontay Wilder after Alexander Povetkin

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News