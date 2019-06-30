Armed Robbery at store in North Tyneside

Two men threatened staff with a knife during an armed robbery at a shop in North Tyneside.

It happened at a Subway in Longbenton yesterday evening just before 6pm.

They made off with the till and the cash in it.

Staff inside the store were not injured but were left very shaken.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the men fleeing the area, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to get in touch.