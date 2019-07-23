Arrest over Sheffield stabbing

A man has been arrested after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old man was in custody in connection with the death in the Southey area of the city on Sunday night.

Police were called to Piper Crescent at about 10.15pm on July 21 following reports that a young man had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

The force said he was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A spokesman said the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.