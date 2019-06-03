Arson attack in Bradford

3 June 2019, 12:35

Police

A pensioner's in hospital after an arson attack at a house in Bradford.

A fire took hold in a dustbin outside the property - and then spread to the doorway and stairwell.

The 81 year old was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Bradford District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident.

The fire was one of several in bins near the maisonettes recently and officers believe it was started deliberately.

Detective Inspector Damian Roebuck of Bradford CID, said: “This was clearly a very serious and dangerous incident which could potentially have had tragic consequences and we are appealing for information and witnesses.

“It is believed suspects, possibly young people, have been targeting bins on Kettlewell Road recently and we would like to speak with anyone who may have information about who may be starting these fires.

“Anyone who has seen suspicious behaviour, may have home CCTV of groups of youths behaving suspiciously in the immediate area, or who can assist the investigation in any way is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13190278473.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

