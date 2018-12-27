Asylum Seekers Helped In West Yorkshire

A church in West Yorkshire is looking for volunteers as it prepares to open its doors to asylum seekers in the New Year.

The Night Shelter will run at St John's Church in Farsley from the 14th to 28th January 2019. Each night up to 10 people are expected to stay and they'll be offered a bed for the night and food. The guests are asylum seekers from places like Syria and without the shelter they would be forced to sleep on the streets.

The church is looking for volunteers to help run the shelter and serve food. Anyone can sign up and you can find out more about the volunteer roles and responsibilities here

As well as volunteers the church is also trying to raise funds to contribute towards food, heating and bus-passes for the guests. The church has set up a JustGiving page here

The shelter at St John's in Farsley is being run in association with West Yorkshire Destitute Asylum Network and other churches in the area will be opening their doors to asylum seekers too. The WYDAN is also looking for new organisations to get involved.