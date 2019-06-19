Attempted assault of police officer in Goole

Three men from Doncaster have been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Goole.

It happened outside the Morrison's supermarket on Boothferry Road on Tuesday 18 June at around 12.30pm. The officer approached the men after he'd seen a theft from the store.

One of the men allegedly lunged at the officer with an unknown small weapon. They then drove off, the officer was unhurt. The trio were later tracked down in South Yorkshire and arrested for assault, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing class A drugs, criminal damage, and theft.

The men, who are all from Doncaster and aged 59, 30, and 29 are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “The officer had approached three men on his own who he suspected had stolen goods from a store, and was subjected to this attempted assault.

“We will continue to reiterate that any assault on our officers, even an attempted one, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Our officers work day in and day out to serve our communities and keep them safe.

“We do not expect to be assaulted as part of our everyday duties.”



