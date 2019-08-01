Attempted knife point car robbery in York

1 August 2019, 16:13

Generic Police Pic

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted knife point car robbery on a woman in York.

It happened around Chapelfields Road and Ridgeway in Acomb, York, between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Thursday 25 July. The suspect jumped onto the bonnet of the victim’s car when it had stopped at the junction.

The 22-year-old woman driver got out of the car and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her, telling her to give him her car or he would tell people she had run him over.

A man driving a silver car came to her assistance and the suspect ran off along Ridgeway towards the direction of St Aiden’s Church.

Although not physically injured, the woman was badly shaken by her ordeal.

Officers are appealing to the man who came to victim’s aid and his woman passenger to come forward as they may have vital information about the suspect.

They would also like to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time and saw the incident or saw a man running along Ridgeway around the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white, around 23-30 years old, 5ft, 7in, of skinny build with a thin face, he was clean shaven, had dark eyebrows and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a black hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

