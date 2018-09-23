Barnsley FC Volunteer In Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

A Barnsley FC volunteer is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It meant their match with Burton yesterday was postponed.

An air ambulance landed on the pitch at Oakwell after Stephen Croft was taken ill.

The League One game was due to start at 3pm.

In a statement the club said:

"Long-serving Barnsley Football Club volunteer Stephen Croft was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General today, after suffering a cardiac arrest just prior to kick-off against Burton Albion.

"A popular member of the matchday staff at the club, Stephen is exceptionally well thought of and today's news has devastated the staff, as well as the community of Barnsley.

"We would like to place on record our sincerest thanks to everyone connected to Burton Albion FC for their help and swift action in assisting Stephen during the incident."

The statement added words from Mr Croft's family who said: "The family would like to sincerely thank the Burton players and both clubs officials for their rapid response to Stephen's collapse just before today's game.

"He is now stable but in a poorly condition in hospital, at Sheffield Northern General. Without their rapid response, he would not be here now."

The club statement said that all tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture or, alternatively, full refunds will be available.