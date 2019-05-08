Blades bosses say they'll do all they can to stay in Premier League

Sheffield United's joint-owner Kevin McCabe has promised fans the club will do all they can to stay in the Premier League.

The Blades, who have ended their 12-year top-flight exile, were paraded in front of thousands of their fans at Sheffield Town Hall yesterday after an open-top bus ride from Bramall Lane.

Supporters ignored the rain to accompany the bus on its route from the stadium and thousands more gathered at a civic reception to help celebrate the club's return to the Premier League.

"This is the second time we've been privileged to be here in two years," said Blades' joint owner Kevin McCabe, referring to their promotion from Sky Bet League One in 2017.

"We're getting stronger and more successful. Why? Because we're a great club.

"We've got a great manager and support team and great players who have given us so much excitement. That's why we're back in the Premier League."

The Blades were assured of a top-two finish when Yorkshire rivals Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa nine days ago.

Boss Chris Wilder, appointed as Nigel Adkins' replacement in the summer of 2016, has joined an exclusive club of managers to have won promotion to all four divisions in the English Football League.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League in 2007 after just one season under former manager Neil Warnock.

"This is the best league in the world and we're going to work like hell with Chris and his support team to stay there and build and build," McCabe added.

"Maybe we can come here every year. Maybe we can give Sheffield, the city we serve, an ever-better profile throughout the whole world because it's a great place to live and work with great people in it."

The Blades spent five seasons in the third tier before Wilder guided them back to the Championship in his first season at the club.

They finished 10th last season having topped the table in November when back-to-back promotions appeared a possibility.

But this time Wilder's side have stayed the distance, showing a steely nerve during the run-in to edge out Leeds and finish five points behind champions Norwich.