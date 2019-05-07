Blades Parade

Thousands of Sheffield United fans are expected to line the streets as the Blades celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

There's going to be an open top bus parade through the city, and a civic reception.

It will take place between 5.30-8pm from Bramall Lane to the Sheffield Town Hall.

The open top bus, which will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

The route will be closed to traffic, allowing United to greet people along the route.

Blades supporters can join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a traffic free fanzone, where the team will be presented to mark the occasion with fans.

The event, including the action on the bus, will be projected on to big screens within the fanzone.

The area outside the Town Hall is expected to become busy very quickly.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to guarantee they can view the celebrations.

Chris Wilder said: "We are delighted that Sheffield City Council are honouring our achievements once again. The event two years ago was memorable and we hope this one will be too."

Road closures will be in place in the city centre from 2pm-9.30pm. Affected roads are Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street/Balm Green.

Some bus services will be disrupted. Travel South Yorkshire will provide details of all related diversions and disruptions. Some of these will be in place from 2pm.

During the open top bus tour a rolling road closure will be in place. This will travel from Cherry Street, onto Bramall Lane, across St Mary's Gate roundabout, along Eyre Street, across Furnival Gate Roundabout, along Arundel Gate, onto Norfolk Street and into Surrey Street.

The bus will travel at walking pace accompanied by stewards to ensure people's safety. People along the route are asked to adhere to the following:

Do not follow the bus too closely. This is not only potentially very dangerous, but will also delay proceedings for the whole evening's celebration

Are respectful of and listen to instructions from stewards

Do not throw anything up in to the open top bus

Sheffield City Council and Sheffield United recognise that this is a moment of great celebration for the club and thousands of fans but are reminding people that this is an event for everyone including families with young children.

For everyone's safety and enjoyment those attending the fanzone are asked to adhere to the following

Travel by public transport where possible

Do not bring glass bottles in to the fanzone

Do not throw cans, cups or other solid objects in to the air, across crowds or over barriers

Do not set off smoke bombs

Do not attempt to enter the barrier areas

Be respectful and do not swear

Be aware of others around them during celebrations

Listen to instructions from stewards assisting the event

Children should be accompanied at all times

An accessible fanzone is available at the front of the Town Hall. People who need to use this area should make themselves known to stewards and may be permitted accompanied by one guest or carer.

A lost children and welfare point will be situated within the Winter Garden.

Event timings

5.30pm: Open top bus leaves Bramall Lane

6.30pm: Bus arrives at Sheffield Town Hall

7.00pm: SUFC Players presented to crowd at front of Town Hall