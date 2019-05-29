Blue post boxes in Leeds

Post boxes in Leeds are turning blue!

Royal Mail is unveiling special-coloured postboxes to mark the launch of the cricket World Cup.

The boxes will be located in each of the tournament's venues. That means they'll be in Leeds, as well as Lord's, Cardiff, Bristol, and Nottingham.

They will be placed close to the stadium or in cities where games will be held during the six-week tournament, which starts with England v South Africa on Thursday and ends with the final at Lord's on July 14.

The postboxes will be decorated with information about England players born in the area.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "We take the opportunity to celebrate Great British traditions where we can, and what better occasion than the honour of being the host nation for the cricket World Cup.

"We are delighted to honour this quintessentially British sport and important occasion on our iconic postboxes."

Paul Smith, of the International Cricket Council (ICC), added: "This ... will help bring the tournament to life in our host cities.

"We saw the amazing interest around the Olympic Games postboxes and we expect these versions to do the same thing.

"We have worked hard to deliver a World Cup atmosphere outside of the cricketing stadiums with our free to enter fanzones and city activations, and this is another great way of engaging members of the public in this amazing tournament."

The other locations are in Southampton, Manchester, Chester-Le-Street, Birmingham and Taunton.