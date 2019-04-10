Man arrested over missing Rotherham woman's death

10 April 2019, 14:38 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 15:31

Alena Grlakova

A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Alena Grlakova was found in Rotherham.

Alena Grlakova was was last seen on Boxing Day 2018 leaving the Travellers Public House on Rawmarsh Hill in Rotherham.

On Monday her body was found on land behind a hotel on Taylor's Lane in the Parkgate area close to School Lane.

Police say a post-mortem examination has been carried out but it's still not clear how she died so further tests will be done.

Alena's family in both the UK and Slovakia have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 45-year-old man from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

