Boy allegedly assaulted by man in Hull

19 June 2019, 13:56 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 14:00

police notepad

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly left a seven year old boy with a broken arm in Hull.

It happened in Grasby Park on Saturday 1 June, when the boy had pushed one of the man's daughters off the slide. 

The man is then reported to have gone up to the boy, sworn at him and pushed HIM off the slide, leaving him with a broken arm. The child required hospital treatment, the suspect and the two girls left the park quickly. 

The man has been described as white, between 30 and 40, with short black hair. He was wearing a long sleeved black top and white shorts. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man arrested after reports students at Exeter University are threatened with 'gun'

UK & World

Flight MH17: Four charged with murder over downing of Malaysia Airlines jet

UK & World

Lloyds chief executive is a 'winner' who deserves £6.2m package, MPs told

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Is your dog the naughtiest in the land? Read on...

Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary

TV & Movies

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

Amy's family have pleaded with the public to leave her alone

Amy Hart's family release Instagram statement after Love Island star's bombarded with DEATH THREATS

Celebrities

Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days

Parents want to pay someone £50k to make a documentary about their children

Lifestyle

The treatment banishes zits straight away

These spot-removing stickers will vanish your pimples overnight, but they won't be in stock for long!

Beauty