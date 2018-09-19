Boy Hit By Bus In Morley

A 13 year old boy is in hospital after being hit by a bus in Morley.

Police say they were called to Wide Lane in Morley just before 2 o’clock this afternoon to reports of a collision involving a child and a single-decker bus.

A 13 year old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance and is said to be in a serious condition.

West Yorkshire police say the male driver of the bus stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

They say they’d like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 942.