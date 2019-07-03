Bradford's BBQ ban on moorland

Bradford Council has brought in a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which bans barbecues, fires, sky lanterns, fireworks and other dangerous items from moorland across the district.

It's after the recent wildfires on Ilkley Moor and at Marsden Moor in Kirklees.

The PSPO will run for three years before it is reviewed.

Ilkley Moor is owned by Bradford Council. The council says wildfires pose a considerable cost in terms of resources deployed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), the Council, West Yorkshire Police and other agencies, not to mention the environmental damage and risk to property.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: "We have some of the country's best moorland in Bradford District so it's important we all play our part in keeping it safe so it can be enjoyed by everyone."

WYFRS District Commander for Bradford, Benjy Bush, said: "We want the public to be able to enjoy the countryside this summer and we do not wish to ruin anyone's fun. However, the impact of wildfires on local communities can be considerable, as can the impact on both the natural environment and the local economy where fires occur in areas where visitors may spend time. We welcome this move by Bradford Council to help protect our countryside.

"Fires on moorland can spread incredibly quickly and pose an immediate threat to anyone in the nearby area and potentially could threaten nearby properties.

"These fires take a considerable amount of Fire Service time and resources to extinguish and we have seen a handful of these types of fires already this year."

To help reduce the chances of wildfire:

do not discard cigarettes in the countryside – dispose of smoking materials properly and make sure they are completely extinguished

always clear away bottles, glasses and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire

if you see smoke or fire on the moors always contact the Fire Service immediately - dial 999 (don't assume it's already been reported)

The PSPO which will be enforced by authorised council staff and the police, prohibits fires, barbecues, sky lanterns and fireworks or using any article which causes a naked flame and which poses a risk of fire on the affected land, subject to a fixed penalty notice and a fine not exceeding £100 if they do not comply with a request to extinguish and surrender such articles.

Unpaid fines may lead to prosecution in the Magistrates Court and could lead to a fine of up to £2,500.