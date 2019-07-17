Bradford's BD1 named as best postcode for investors

17 July 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 12:32

Buy A House

If you're thinking about buying to let - Bradford's BD1 postcode will get you more for your money.

A new survey suggests almost all of the UK's best postcodes for money made in rent from buy-to-let properties are close to a univeristy.

17 of the top 20 are within easy reach of a campus - with Bradford's BD1 being the best investment - bringing in a yield of 10 point 2 per cent.

The study by lettings platform Howsy put Sunderland's SR1 postcode in second place, followed by Liverpool's L7 in third.

LS6 in Leeds was also in the Top 20

