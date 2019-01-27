Car Crashes Into West Yorkshire Pub

A car's crashed into the front of a Wetherspoons in Dewsbury.

It happaned at 9.30am yesterday, after a Saab estate car crashed into The Time Piece JD Wetherspoon pub in Northgate.

The elderly driver of the car needed medical treatment at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The elderly driver of the car is receiving medical treatment at the scene, but is not thought to be seriously injured."

Video of the scene on social media showed the car almost completely inside the pub.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said paramedics attended the incident.

No-one else was injured.