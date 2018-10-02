'Catfish' Victim Fighting For Law Change

A woman, lied to online by a man from Yorkshire wants the law around 'catfishing' to be made tougher.

Anna Rowe was 'catfished' by a man from Yorkshire - who also dated and catfished 14 other women.

Catfishing is when someone lies about their identity and pursues a relationship under false pretences.

She told Heart: "He was everything and more than he'd portrayed himself to be.

"He was this really kind, humble, really wonderful human being and I felt really lucky to have met him

"It's this really clever, cruel emotional manipulation that takes place."

Anna's catfish lied about his life, created a fake name and a whole life to deceive the women he was dating.

She believes his behaviour can be classed as 'adult grooming'.

She's now trying to get the law changed around catfishing - so people can be punished for their actions adding: "It's not something that's really recognised at all.

"It's the exact same method paedophile's use when grooming children.

"It's building trust, befriending and creating this fantasy story - all so that they can exploit you."

Anna's dedicated to spreading awareness about catfishing to stop what happened to her being repeated.