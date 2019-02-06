Child Sex Abuse Survivor Helps Others Speak Out

A woman from West Yorkshire who was sexually abused by her own father hopes her story will help other survivors.

49-year-old Carol Higgins lives near Wakefield, she has waived her right to anonymity, after seeing her dad Elliot Appleyard jailed for twenty years.

Appleyard treated her as his wife when she was a teenager and subjected her to years of sexual abuse.

Carol said growing up in that house was extremely difficult.

She described how her father put his estranged wife's ring on her finger and forced her to have a tattoo on her back.

Carol said she was told "it was normal to live like this as his friends lived as man and wife with their daughter, it left me with a lot of bad memories and flashbacks."

Appleyard from Denby Dale, Huddersfield, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on the 25 January to 20 years in prison for a string of child sex offences.

Carol said the sentencing was a "great relief."

"Anger subsided because it's a tremendous amount of anger to carry around for all those years."

Carol has written a book called "Conquering the Impossible", it features her ordeal and her overcoming other personal challenges, including cancer and climbing Kilimanjaro.

She's now working on a second, called "Conquered the Impossible: My fight for justice."

It's Sexual Violence Awareness week this week, and Carol had this advice for other survivors: "Hold your head up high and walk proud.

"You are not to blame, you are not to feel blame or guilt, speak out and don't accept what's happened to you.

We can make a difference to the world but we can't do it unless we stand together."