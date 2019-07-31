'Claudia's Law' comes into force

The law is named after missing chef Claudia Lawrence from York who disappeared in 2009.

The new law allows families to take control of their missing loved ones' financial affairs.

It will mean they can handle everyday things like making mortgage payments and suspending direct debits for bills.

35 year old Claudia Lawrence vanished without a trace ten years ago and was reported missing after not turning up for work at the University of York.

Her father Peter Lawrence has been campaigning for years for the new legislation and said "several hundred families" are "queuing up" to make use of it.

The new law means families can apply to the High Court for guardianship of the affairs of a person after they have been missing for 90 days or longer.