Corbyn To Visit Yorkshire

Jeremy Corbyn is visiting Yorkshire today.

He's going to take a look at an educational activity centre in the county - which works towards diverting young people from offending and re-offending.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Labour leader said youth services have been cut by 70% since 2010.

He added: "Analysis of spending by English councils on services for young people showed cuts of £880 million in real terms since 2010.

"Youth services play an absolutely vital role in our communities, both by helping young people fulfil their potential and by keeping them out of trouble.

"Austerity is pushing our services to the brink and tearing the heart out of our communities.

"Cuts have consequences, and not only have the Tories betrayed a generation of young people; these cuts are creating the conditions in which crime can thrive.

"Labour in government will introduce legislation to guarantee quality youth services for all of our young people and we will give our councils the funding they need to invest in our public services".

Figures released by the Department for Education state that local authority gross spend on schools, education and children's and young people's services for 2017-18 was £39.6 billion, a reduction of £0.7 billion from 2016-17 in nominal terms.

Not adjusting for inflation, spending fell by 29% since 2010-11, while the number of local authority maintained schools fell by 30% over the same period, the department stated.

In his visit today - he'll meet staff, police officers and talk with young people who attend the centre.