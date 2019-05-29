Cyclist dies in collision in Leeds

29 May 2019, 16:20

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Leeds.

The 25 year old was travelling on Stanningley Road heading towards Bradford when he was hit by a Mini Cooper. It happened at about 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 May, near to the junction of Cockshott Lane. The cyclist fell from his bike and suffered serious injuries, dying as a result of them.

A 21 year old was arrested at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

