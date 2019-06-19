Damien Hirst sculptures unveiled in Leeds city centre

Two sculptures have gone on display in the city the artist grew up in as part of a major festival.

The "Hymn" piece stands six metres tall on Briggate, looming over shoppers.

It is made of bronze and shows a male torso with it's internal organs exposed.

Hirst's marble Anatomy of an Angel will be on display in the Victoria Quarter.

The pieces by the Turner-Prize winning artist will be on show for three months as part of Yorkshire Sculpture International.

It's the UK's biggest sculpture festival this year. Exhibitions are in four art galleries including The Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park as well as outdoor features in Leeds and Wakefield centre.



LeedsBID and Victoria Leeds are working with Yorkshire Sculpture International to put on the event.



Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: "Damien Hirst is admired across the world, to have him back in his hometown is incredibly exciting. Having one of modern art's most iconic sculptures here at Victoria Leeds is certainly a moment we're proud of. It's set to be one of our most eagerly anticipated attractions that will draw in art enthusiasts from around the city and beyond."



Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) said: "LeedsBID is delighted to be bringing these standout sculptures out into the city centre, adding colour to the high street while celebrating the creativity of such a renowned contemporary artist who grew up and studied in Leeds. Collaboration with key partners on projects of this scale enables us to work together to help enhance the cultural appeal of Leeds by creating new attractions people can experience and enjoy."