Deadline Day round-up

We take a look at the transfer deadline day deals from the Yorkshire clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League after 12 years away, Sheffield United swooped in for two late deadline deals. Bosnian midfielder Mo Besic joined The Blades on loan from Everton for the season. The 26 year old spent last campaign on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Chris Wilder also signed Dutch goalkeeper Michael Verrips on a free transfer. The 22 year old was most recently with Beligan side KV Mechelen.

Leeds United made the loan deal signing of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The 20 year old has featured for The Gunners' first team in the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League.

Meanwhile winger Clarke Oduor completed a permanent move to Barnsley from the Whites. The 20 year old came up through the Leeds academy, making his debut in january.

It was a busy deadline day for Huddersfield Town. After signing a new three year deal with The Terriers, Aaron Mooy then completed a loan move to Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion for the season.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer was also loaned out by Jan Siewert to Derby County for the rest of the season. But Huddersfield did bring in defender Trevoh Cholobah on loan from Chelsea for the 2019/20 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in three new signings. Winger Jacob Murphy has been loaned to The Owls by the now Newcastle united manager Steve Bruce.

There were also two international arrivals as Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo joined from QPR signed for an undisclosed fee and defender David Bates joined from German side Hamburg on a season long loan.

As well as Odour from Leeds, Barnsley brought in striker Patrick Schmidt. The 21 year old was most recently in the Austrian Bundesliga with Admira Wacker.

Hull City were also busy on deadline day, bringing in three new signings. The Tigers signed midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Norther Ireland international Josh Magennis also joined from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, while defender Matthew Pennington joined on a season long loan from Everton.