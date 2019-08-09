Deadline Day round-up

9 August 2019, 07:55 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 08:13

Mo Besic

We take a look at the transfer deadline day deals from the Yorkshire clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League after 12 years away, Sheffield United swooped in for two late deadline deals. Bosnian midfielder Mo Besic joined The Blades on loan from Everton for the season. The 26 year old spent last campaign on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship. 

Chris Wilder also signed Dutch goalkeeper Michael Verrips on a free transfer. The 22 year old was most recently with Beligan side KV Mechelen. 

Leeds United made the loan deal signing of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The 20 year old has featured for The Gunners' first team in the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League. 

Meanwhile winger Clarke Oduor completed a permanent move to Barnsley from the Whites. The 20 year old came up through the Leeds academy, making his debut in january. 

It was a busy deadline day for Huddersfield Town. After signing a new three year deal with The Terriers, Aaron Mooy then completed a loan move to Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion  for the season. 

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer was also loaned out by Jan Siewert to Derby County for the rest of the season. But Huddersfield did bring in defender Trevoh Cholobah on loan from Chelsea for the 2019/20 campaign. 

Sheffield Wednesday brought in three new signings. Winger Jacob Murphy has been loaned to The Owls by the now Newcastle united manager Steve Bruce. 

There were also two international arrivals as Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo joined from QPR signed for an undisclosed fee and defender David Bates joined from German side Hamburg on a season long loan. 

As well as Odour from Leeds, Barnsley brought in striker Patrick Schmidt. The 21 year old was most recently in the Austrian Bundesliga with Admira Wacker. 

Hull City were also busy on deadline day, bringing in three new signings. The Tigers signed midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. 

Norther Ireland international Josh Magennis also joined from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, while defender Matthew Pennington joined on a season long loan from Everton. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maids Moreton trial: Ben Field guilty of murdering lover

UK & World

Stuart Outten: Family of stabbed policeman 'incredibly proud' of 'brave' officer

UK & World

Huddersfield Kit

Huddersfield charged by FA for 'sash' kit

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

TV & Movies

The go-karting birthday party cost a pretty penny

Parents furious as mum charges kids £70 to attend her son's birthday party - and demands they feed him

Lifestyle

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but kept the illness private for four years

Barbara Windsor’s husband reveals she forgets where she lives and that they’re married as Alzheimer's worsens

Celebrities

Ricky Martin has shared the first photo of his daughter

Ricky Martin shares first adorable photo of nine-month-old daughter Lucia

Celebrities

We share some delicious and easy spritz recipes to try at home (Stock image)

Six unusual spritz cocktail recipes ideal for summer afternoons

Food & Health