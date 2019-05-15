Dewsbury man jailed for mowing down soldier

15 May 2019, 17:38 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 17:47

court

A man's been jailed for eight years for knocking down a soldier with his car in Batley.

23 year old Hamza Ali Hussain, Middles Road, Dewsbury, left his victim with serious injuries including facial fractures, lung injuries and PTSD. The court heard how he's accelerated in temper towards a group of people outside the TBC nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Joshua Adams-Mitchell, who wasn't the intended target, was hit in the collision, leaving his army career in doubt. He was thrown onto the windscreen and rolled over the top of the car, hurled about 30 yards and landed on the road.

Hussain fled the scene and was arrested the next day. He'd previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today. Hussain was also disqualified from driving for nine years.

Latest News

See more Latest News

When will we next see Meghan Markle?

This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Royals

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

UK & World

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

Lifestyle