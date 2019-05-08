Drivers urged to avoid M62 between junctions 22 and 25

8 May 2019, 08:33 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 08:34

Traffic on Motorway

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 25 in West Yorkshire this morning following two serious incidents on the motorway.

Police are in attendance at the bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 and also at junction 24 following two separate incidents which have resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.

Motorists are urged to avoid the motorway between those junctions if possible.

Officers are continuing enquiries in the Scammonden Bridge area of the M62 after attending there at around 5am this morning.

In an unrelated incident, emergency services were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

The male motorcyclist received life threatening injuries in the incident.

Officers are working to complete investigation work at both scenes and thank drivers for their patience.

