Drug Users Buying Opioid Online From China

A powerful opioid, 50 to 100 times stronger than Morphene is being sold online.

It's claimed websites in China are selling the painkiller 'Fentanyl' and users here in Yorkshire are getting their hands on it.

The drug has been linked to a string of deaths in Yorkshire.

Tom Heggarty from UKAT's Oasis Recovery Centre in Bradford said: "The prescribed Fentanyl that comes in a patch form is being manipulated and abused and the opioids are extracted from it."

"The issue with that is you can never know how strong the dose is that you're getting - it means people are at a higher risk of overdose"

"Often the drug use is being hidden from family members - it's easier because they're legitimately prescribed by a Doctor"

Tom added: "People talk about escaping their emotions - it just numbs their emotions"

"We see clients come in through our service who are able to get it in the community - they're abusing it and even favouring it now"

In Yorkshire, we have the third highest number of drug related deaths in the UK.