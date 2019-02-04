Emotional Appeal From Libby Squire's Parents

4 February 2019, 13:01 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 13:05

Libby Squire

The parents of missing Hull University student Libby Squire have made an emotional appeal for help to find their daughter.

The 21-year-old student hasn't been seen since she vanished late on Thursday night.

She got into a taxi outside a nightclub on Beverley Road and got out near her student house.

She was later seen on CCTV back on Beverley Road, close to Haworth Street.

Hundreds of people have been out over the weekend looking for her, and police dogs have also been out around the areas she was last spotted.

Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries.

Specialist teams have been carrying out searches and they're working with Humberside Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard, who have been searching around the River Hull.

