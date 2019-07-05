Extinction Rebellion Plan "Summer Uprising"

5 July 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 14:41

Extinction Rebellion Protesters

Climate group Extinction Rebellion are planning mass protests in five cities, including in Leeds, over the summer.

It's after protests in London over the last few months.

Organiers recently U-turned on plans to disrupt flights at Heathrow in June and July.

The group say a mass-demonstration later this year would follow a "summer uprising" currently expected this month in London, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and Glasgow.

A source said members have been told to "take the week off work and bring your tents."

The group's website says: "We can guarantee civil disobedience, family friendly spaces, love and music and an object of significance to be core elements at every site.

"This is the next phase of the Rebellion, and it will be as large, if not larger, than the International Rebellion in London, but this time distributed across the UK."

During the demonstrations earlier this year tents and banners were set up on Waterloo Bridge in London, while Oxford Circus, the capital's busiest shopping street, was blockaded by a pink boat.

Smaller protests were also staged elsewhere in the UK and Europe.

A spokeswoman for the group confirmed "there will be a rebellion in autumn" which it expects to cause more disruption than previous demonstrations.

"This is the next phase of the Rebellion, and it will be as large, if not larger, than the International Rebellion in London, but this time distributed across the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archie is expected to wear the royal christening gown this weekend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison to wear historic gown for christening

Royals

Chemical Brothers: 'We wanted to thank Keith Flint at Glastonbury'

Showbiz

Two million barrels of oil that could damage UK-Iran relations

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Mrs Wheeler is a key character in Stranger Things series three

You may recognise Stranger Things Mrs Wheeler actress Cara Buono from this cult TV series

TV & Movies

Turns out Maura and Curtis have history...

Love Island viewers shocked as Curtis confesses he slid into Maura's DMs in resurfaced footage

TV & Movies

The mother felt sorry for the children she sees arriving late every day

Fed-up mum rants about parents who can't get their kids to school on time

Lifestyle

The ideal sheet-washing frequency is probably more often that you think, so what's the magic number?

This is how often you should wash your bed sheets

Wellness

EastEnders have hit back at claims their ratings have dropped

EastEnders bosses hit back at 'rating crisis' claims

TV & Movies

Amber and Michael get close (again) in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Michael and Amber get close again as Ovie sets his sight on Joanna

TV & Movies