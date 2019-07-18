FA contact Huddersfield over new logo

18 July 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 10:07

Huddersfield new strip

Huddersfield have been contacted by the Football Association about the sponsor's logo on their new kit.

The Sky Bet Championship side unveiled their strip for the 2019/20 season on Wednesday which featured a large sash style logo from a bookmaker.

They wore it in their 3-1 friendly win at Rochdale on Wednesday evening.

The FA has also asked the Terriers for their observations about the new kit.

"The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club matchday kits," an FA spokesperson said.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action."

FA rules state a playing kit is only permitted to have "one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".

Harry Maguire keen to emulate Rio Ferdinand and play for Manchester United

Sport

Knife crime hits record high as offences up by 8%

UK & World

Hashem Abedi: Brother of Manchester denies 22 murder charges in first court appearance

UK & World

