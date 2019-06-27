Fatal collision in Leeds

27 June 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 09:02

Police

Two men have died and another two are critically injured after a road crash in Leeds.

A black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220 on the A650 Bradford Road in East Ardsley at about 6.45am yesterday morning.

Two rear-seat passengers in the Golf, aged 26 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the car was driving away from the M1 towards Leeds at the time.

Three other men from that vehicle have been taken to hospital, including two men aged 25 and 33, who are "currently described as critical".

The other is a 17-year-old boy who is also receiving treatment while the driver of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old man, suffered a fractured wrist.

Detective Sergeant Alison Webb, of West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team, said: "This collision has very sadly resulted in the deaths of two men and the other occupants of the Golf are currently undergoing emergency treatment in hospital.

"We are doing everything we can to support the families of those involved at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

"We are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of the vehicles involved in the time leading up to it."

