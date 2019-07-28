Ferrybridge Power Station demolition begins

28 July 2019, 10:54 | Updated: 28 July 2019, 10:57

Ferrybridge

Demolition work has begun at a record-breaking power station that provided the UK with energy for 50 years.

Thousands of people gathered in fields and on roadsides to watch as a controlled explosion brought down a cooling tower at Ferrybridge Power Station, in West Yorkshire, on Sunday morning.

The demolition came after its owners, energy company SSE, made the decision to close the coal-fired power station, which generated its final electricity in March 2016.

The eight huge cooling towers that form Ferrybridge C are a landmark for drivers using the A1(M) and M62 motorways - both of which had traffic restrictions in place on Sunday for the demolition work.

Spectators gasped as a controlled explosion was carried out on the 114-metre-high Tower Six, which collapsed in seconds in a cloud of dust.

The tower is the first of five to be demolished as SSE prepares to use the site to develop a new gas-fired power station.

Four more towers are expected to be demolished in October.

