Fire In Sheffield

Around 25 fire fighters dealt with a fire at a disused building in Sheffield overnight.

It broke out at the Old Coroners Court building on Nursery Street at 10:40pm last night.

Five fire engines attended the building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire which was on the first floor.

Crews left the scene at 1:30am.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.