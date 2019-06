Five injured in serious crash in Leeds

Five people have been injured in a serious crash in East Ardsley.

Police say they were called to the A650 Bradford Road at 6.45am today 26th June.

A black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a crash with other vehicles near to the junction with Woodhouse Lane.

A road closure is in place between junction 41 of the M1 and Thorpe Lane as police investigate.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area.