Former Bradford Captain Stephen Darby Has MND

Former Bradford City captain Stephen Darby has announced he's retiring from professional football after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 29 year old moved from the Bantams to Bolton Wanderers with Phil Parkinson. Bolton have released a statement on their website from Stephen Darby saying "It is with great sadness that I announce my immediate retirement from professional football due to a recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease. I would like to take the opportunity to thank my teammates, Phil Parkinson and all the staff at Bolton Wanderers Football Club for their amazing support at what has been an extremely difficult period for myself and my family. I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and so that I can spend time with those closest to me."

Darby was captain of Bradford City from 2014 to 2016 and played right back for the Bantams when the club earned promotion to League One in 2013.

City chairman Edin Rahic says "The news is absolutely heartbreaking. Stephen was a massive part of the club’s recent history and his contributions will stay with us forever. We will do whatever we can to assist Stephen and his wife, Steph, and are now looking at ways in which we can do so."